Anti-ICE demonstrators march through Chicago

The Brief Protesters in Chicago marched from Federal Plaza to Wacker Drive chanting the name of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old woman shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, as demonstrations spread nationwide. The Trump administration has defended the shooting as justified, while many civil liberties and policing experts argue it should not have happened. Chicago police accompanied the protest without any disturbances or arrests, and similar anti-ICE demonstrations took place across the country, including in Washington, D.C.



Three days after an ICE officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, more people have been protesting right across the country, including in Chicago.

What we know:

A couple dozen protesters chanted the name of the 37-year-old woman who was shot to death by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, a shooting that the Trump administration defends as justified, but many policing and civil liberties experts say should not have happened.

The protesters marched from Federal Plaza to Wacker Drive where they set up across the Chicago River from the Trump Tower.

Chicago police accompanied the protest group during its march, and there were no disturbances and no arrests.

One protester said that the time to respond is now.

"If there's ever a time in your life to stand up, it is now," the protester said. "Now, old, young, old young, middle-aged, whatever age you are, this is the time!"

Anti-ICE demonstrations happened all over the country this weekend, including in our nation's capital.