Antioch firefighter injured in blaze at RV service center

A firefighter was injured Saturday evening during a fire at an RV service center in near north suburban Antioch.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Gander RV Service Center of Antioch at the intersection of Route 45 and Route 173 around 7:30 p.m., the Antioch Fire Department said.

Crews on scene faced heavy flames and some explosions from a garage inside the structure, fire officials said. The fire was struck out about two hours later.

A firefighter was injured during the blaze, but was treated and released without requiring transport to an area hospital, according to fire officials.

Crews from at least nine neighboring departments and fire districts responded to the blaze, officials said.

"We would like to thank all of our neighboring fire departments for their assistance helping to knock out this blaze," Fire Chief Jon Cokefair said. "Everyone did a great job to bring this fire under control as quickly as possible."

No civilians were injured in the fire, officials said.

Fire officials said the exact monetary loss is unknown, but is expected to reach into the millions of dollars due to the building, RVs and contents destroyed in the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing.