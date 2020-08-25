Apartments burglarized in Streeterville, Gold Coast

Chicago police are warning residents of three recent burglaries reported in Streeterville and Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

In each incident someone broke into apartments through an unlocked door and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened during the evening hours Aug. 6 and the morning hours Aug. 22 in the 500 block of North McClurg Court, and during the afternoon hours Aug. 21 in the 300 block of East Ohio Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.