Archdiocese of Chicago to consolidate Epiphany, Good Shepherd parishes in Little Village

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Thursday that they would be consolidating the Good Shepherd and Epiphany parishes in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The new parish, effective July 1, will be led by Rev. Orlando Flores Orea, the current pastor at St. Paul Parish in Chicago Heights, and be known as the Good Shepherd and Epiphany Parish until a permanent name is decided, the archdiocese said in a statement.

Both churches will still be used for Mass, the archdiocese said.

St. Agnes of Bohemia Parish, which was under consideration for consolidation as part of the West Little Village Renew My Church grouping, will remain a separate entity, the archdiocese said.

There are no changes to any of the schools involved with the parishes, the archdiocese said.

Thursday’s announcement comes on the heels of similar consolidations on the South Side and in the suburbs.

The archdiocese said the "Renew My Church" campaign "will transform the archdiocese over the next several years by working with groupings of parishes to determine how they will achieve the goal of having vibrant, life-giving faith communities accessible to all Catholics."