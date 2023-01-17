Argentinian girl, 12, dies after attempting TikTok choking challenge, reports say

article

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A 12-year-old Argentinian girl reportedly died after attempting a deadly "choking challenge" popular on TikTok.

"We are inconsolable [because] we gave her so much love," the victim’s aunt, Laura Luque, told Jam Press of the tragedy that happened on Jan. 13 in the city of Capitán Bermudez, Santa Fe Province.

Milagros Soto was found with a rope wrapped around her neck when her father arrived home from work on Friday and discovered her lifeless body in her bedroom, according to an autopsy report obtained by Argentinian newspaper El Litoral.

Reports say she was livestreaming the challenge to her school friends at the time of her death. She had tried the challenge twice successfully but failed to remove the noose on the third attempt, according to Jam Press.

NEPAL CRASH: VIDEO FROM INSIDE PLANE SHOWS PASSENGERS' FINAL MOMENTS

Soto's aunt claimed the student had received a WhatsApp message with the link to the challenge after getting bullied at school.

"I believe someone encouraged her to do it," the bereaved relative stated. "She suffered a lot with bullying."

Also known as the "blackout challenge," the dangerous stunt that encourages participants to asphyxiate themselves until passing out was accused of killing at least 20 kids since mid-2021, the Daily Beast reported.

POLICE OFFICER IN PERU ATTACKED, BURNED TO DEATH AS MOB PROTESTS OUTSTER OF PRESIDENT CASTILLO

Experts have warned the viral trend can result in fainting, brain damage, seizures and worse, according to the New York Post. The media outlet reports TikTok is facing wrongful death lawsuits after two California girls fatally hanged themselves after watching "blackout challenge" videos on the social media platform.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"TikTok did not respond to request for comment from The Post. In the past, the streaming platform has denied responsibility for the ongoing issue, saying ‘choking game’ injuries from young people long predate the blackout challenge.

Meanwhile, TikTok users are encouraged to flag anybody engaged in the challenge by clicking the symbol that says ‘Report,’" The Post states.

Read more of this story from FOX News.