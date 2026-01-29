Two-alarm fire damages commercial building in Joliet

The Brief Joliet firefighters responded to a two-alarm commercial building fire on S. Easter Avenue Thursday afternoon, with all occupants safely outside. Heavy smoke and flames spread through the building and extended through the roof. Crews battled the fire for hours; no injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.



Joliet firefighters battled a two-alarm fire on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

What we know:

Crews responded to a building fire on S. Easter Avenue around 2:19 p.m. There were reports that four to five people were trapped inside the building, but when crews arrived all four people were outside the building and said everyone was out of the building.

Heavy smoke was coming from the windows on the east side of the large commercial building. Conditions quickly changed and more heavy smoke began pouring out of the building and the fire extended through the roof.

Crews fought the fire for over five hours and remained on the scene for over six, officials said. They will remain at the scene overnight to extinguish any remaining hot spots.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.