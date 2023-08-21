Ariyannah Gallimore: 16-year-old Chicago girl last seen in Englewood

article

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Monday from Englewood.

Ariyannah Gallimore was last seen by family members on Sunday in the 6900 block of South Laflin.

She frequents the area near Ogden Park, which is located at 6500 South Racine Avenue.

Ariyannah is five-foot-ten and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information about her disappearance, you are asked to contact Area One Detectives SVU office at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.