Arlington Heights approves zoning change to allow sports betting near potential Bears stadium

It was another step forward to make room for the Chicago Bears in Arlington Heights.

Village trustees have approved a zoning change to allow a sports betting facility near the old Arlington International Racecourse.

The zone change was critical to the Bears' $5 billion development proposal to create an NFL stadium and mixed-used commercial district on the 326-acre site.

Illinois first legalized sports betting in 2019.

The Bears move to Arlington Heights is still in the tentative phases of development.