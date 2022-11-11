Expand / Collapse search

Arlington Heights approves zoning change to allow sports betting near potential Bears stadium

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Arlington Heights
FOX 32 Chicago

Arlington Heights officials approve zoning change to allow sports betting facility

Arlington Heights village trustees have approved a zoning change that would allow a sports betting facility near the old Arlington International Racecourse

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - It was another step forward to make room for the Chicago Bears in Arlington Heights.

Village trustees have approved a zoning change to allow a sports betting facility near the old Arlington International Racecourse.

The zone change was critical to the Bears' $5 billion development proposal to create an NFL stadium and mixed-used commercial district on the 326-acre site.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Illinois first legalized sports betting in 2019.

The Bears move to Arlington Heights is still in the tentative phases of development.