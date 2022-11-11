Arlington Heights approves zoning change to allow sports betting near potential Bears stadium
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - It was another step forward to make room for the Chicago Bears in Arlington Heights.
Village trustees have approved a zoning change to allow a sports betting facility near the old Arlington International Racecourse.
The zone change was critical to the Bears' $5 billion development proposal to create an NFL stadium and mixed-used commercial district on the 326-acre site.
Illinois first legalized sports betting in 2019.
The Bears move to Arlington Heights is still in the tentative phases of development.