Police confirm Arlington Heights incident at condo building was murder-suicide

The Brief Police say Friday’s deaths in Arlington Heights were a murder-suicide between coworkers. One man shot his colleague multiple times before killing himself, according to investigators. Authorities confirm there’s no ongoing threat to the public.



Two men found dead in a utility room at a condominium complex in Arlington Heights on Friday died in a murder-suicide, police confirmed.

What we know:

Police say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Dana Point Condominiums in the 1500 block of East Central Road.

Officers and firefighters responding to a 911 call found two men with traumatic injuries inside a utility room. Paramedics confirmed both were dead.

According to Arlington Heights police, the men were coworkers in property maintenance and had worked together at the complex for about five years.

Investigators determined a 53-year-old man from Palatine shot his 53-year-old coworker from Naperville multiple times in the upper body, then turned the gun on himself.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the victim’s death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds, while the shooter’s death was ruled a suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of either man, citing privacy for their families. It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Arlington Heights police said the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).