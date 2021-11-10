Arlington Heights considering additional tax at restaurants taking part in outdoor dining space

The Arlington Heights alfresco may cause some restaurant bills to go up.

The Daily Harold is reporting that the village is considering an additional tax at restaurants taking part in the outdoor dining space.

Village leaders said that money will go toward the cost it takes to set-up and maintain the space.

This is the second straight year of the alfresco — which transforms downtown streets into outdoor dining spaces — to help struggling restaurants during the pandemic.