Arlington Heights Memorial Library debuts collection unlike any other in Illinois

The Arlington Heights Memorial Library is debuting a new collection unlike any other in Illinois.

"All the tools are made to be used to help provide success…to support maybe learning a concept or to support a particular disability," said Library Youth Services Assistant Manager Maria Papanastassiou.

The collection includes more than 300 toys, adaptive tools and books to help adults and kids with a particular challenge.

"Maybe you're learning how to read and you have dyslexia, so we have a text to speech writer that will read for you, so that you can start learning the words and listening at the same time," said Papanastassiou.

The library allows families or individuals to check out the items, some of which can be expensive, before they consider buying them.

The Faust family has borrowed several items for their daughter Juliet, who is on the autism spectrum.

"It puts into perspective, it takes a village…It helps both us and it helps her," said Juliet’s dad, Chris.

The collection includes resources for caregivers as well.

The funding was provided by C.I.T.Y. Of Support, a local non-profit that guides families through therapy.

You don’t have to be a member of Arlington Heights Memorial Library to check out the items.