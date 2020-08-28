Arlington Heights police investigate death tied to domestic incident

Police are investigating the circumstances of a death Thursday that appeared to be tied to a domestic situation in Arlington Heights.

Officers were called to a disturbance about 8 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Goebbert Road and found a victim who was able to drive to safety, police said in a statement.

The suspect then drove away before causing two hit-and-run crashes, police said. Officers found the suspect dead at the scene at 8:24 p.m. in the 2100 block of Arlington Heights Road.

Police said there was no indication the death was criminal.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details.