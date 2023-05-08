Boy, 14, charged in armed carjacking in Hyde Park

A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking Sunday afternoon in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The 14-year-old was identified as the suspect who stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 58-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man around 3 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Cornell Avenue, police said.

The boy was arrested roughly two hours later in the 7000 block of South Parnell Avenue in Englewood, according to CPD.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and aggravated possession of a stole motor vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.