Armed carjacking reported outside Woodridge movie theater

Four people were carjacked and robbed at gunpoint Friday night outside a movie theater in Woodridge.

Just before midnight, the four victims were approached in the parking lot by four gunmen who demanded their black Chrysler 300 and all of their phones and cash outside Cinemark Theaters, 65000 Route 53.

The suspects then got in the Chrysler and sped off southbound.

Several hours later, police found a white Hummer near the parking lot that was recently stolen in Schaumburg.

Police said the suspects may have been traveling in the Hummer before the carjacking.

Anyone with information on this carjacking is asked to contact Woodridge police at (630) 719-4703