Armed home invasions reported in Wheaton, Lombard

Authorities are investigating a two home invasions Sunday in the west suburbs that may be related.

A resident checking on “suspicious activity” about 5 a.m. outside a home in the 1700 block of East Evergreen Street in Wheaton was confronted by two men, one of them armed, according to a statement from Wheaton police.

One suspect then entered the home and attacked someone inside, Wheaton police said. Another resident intervened and the suspects drove off in a dark-colored sedan. The suspects were described as men in their late teens or early 20s.

About 40 minutes later, three suspects entered a home in the 400 block of South Highland Avenue in Lombard, according to a statement from Lombard police.

The suspects, one of them armed, threatened a “young female resident” before another resident intervened, authorities said. The suspect’s gun went off and injured the resident during a struggle.

That person was taken to a hospital and stabilized with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Lombard police said.

The suspects were described as three men in their late teens or early 20s, Lombard police said. All three were wearing hoodies, one red, one gray and one blue. They drove away in a gray or dark-colored sedan.

Lombard and Wheaton investigators are working to determine whether the incidents are related, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wheaton Police Lt. Bill Cooley at 630-260-2077, Detective Ed Waterous at 630-260-2060 or Lombard police at 630-873-4400.