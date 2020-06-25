Armed man arrested after threatening woman, barricading self in Bronzeville apartment: police

article

A man who allegedly threatened a woman with a gun was taken into custody Thursday morning after an hours-long standoff with police in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The man was arguing with a woman about 2:45 a.m. when he grabbed a gun and threatened her inside an apartment, Chicago police said.

The woman, 41, was able to escape out the back door of the apartment in the 5000 block of South Michigan Avenue when the man, 46, was distracted, police said.

She called police, who sent a SWAT team and surrounded the home, police said.

The man exited the apartment about 6:20 a.m. and surrendered to police. He was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation, police said. No charges have been filed.