Chicago Bears to be without their top receiver vs. Packers, but return linebacker depth

The Chicago Bears are finally getting healthier on defense. However, they'll be without one of their best offensive playmakers against the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

What we know:

The Bears' final injury report of the week listed wide receiver Rome Odunze as out for Sunday's game. The Bears estimated that he would not have practiced on Tuesday and he officially did not practice on Thursday.

However, the Bears will get Noah Sewell back into the fold vs. the Packers. Sewell has been out since being ruled out in Week 12 with an elbow injury. TJ Edwards was also a full participant in Friday's practice and didn't have an injury designation after recovering from hand surgery and a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was also ruled out for Sunday. Jaylon Johnson was a full participant.

What's next:

With Odunze's absence, the Bears will most likely spread those top targets across DJ Moore, Luther Burden and Olamide Zaccheaus. Odunze is the Bears' leading receiver with 661 receiving yards, 44 receptions and six touchdowns.

Odunze dealt with a heel injury earlier this season and was managing the pain associated with it.

With Devin Duvernay specifically set for special teams duties, the Bears could give rookie receiver Jahdae Walker some extra work on offensive plays if they feel he's ready for that.

On defense, the Bears are set to have most of their linebacking corps back for the first time since Week 11. Tremaine Edmunds remains on injured reserve, but D'Marco Jackson and Amen Ogbongbemiga filled in brilliantly. Those two will most likely revert back to special teams duties, but the Bears have no problem subbing the two of them in should the defense need them.

That confidence from the coaching staff has since been adopted by the players, too.

"I kind of thought about it after the Vegas game that the way that one went at the end – I said it behind closed doors, that a win like that could have been the best thing for us," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "I think you really felt the belief starting to build then, that we're close in the game at the end and we found a way to win instead of lose. And that moniker has stuck with us the rest of the way."