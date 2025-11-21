Armed robber on the run after suburban grocery store holdup, police say

The Brief Police are searching for a man who robbed El Amigo Carniceria in Mount Prospect at gunpoint around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and fled in a white SUV. The suspect, described as a Hispanic man in his mid-30s to mid-40s, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 with a medium build, wore a black hoodie and pants. No one was injured, and police are asking anyone with information to call the Mount Prospect Police Department at 847-870-5654.



Authorities are searching for a man who stormed into a Mount Prospect grocery store Wednesday evening, demanded cash at gunpoint and sped off in a white SUV, police said.

What we know:

The robbery happened just after 5:30 p.m. at El Amigo Carniceria, 403 E. Euclid Ave., according to Mount Prospect police.

Investigators said the man entered the store, pulled out a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery. Police said the clerk and another employee were inside at the time, but no customers were present.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 35 and 45 years old, standing 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on the robbery or the suspect is urged to call the Mount Prospect Police Department's Investigations Section at 847-870-5654.