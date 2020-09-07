Armed robber targets construction workers in Englewood: police

Police are warning construction workers on the South Side of a pair of armed robberies reported last week in Englewood.

In each case, the suspect approached the workers and pulled out a handgun, Chicago police said.

A robbery happened at 4 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 5600 block of South Bishop Street, police said. Another took place at 2 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth Street.

The suspect was described as a 17 to 22-year-old male wearing a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.