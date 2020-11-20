Armed robberies, carjackings reported in South Shore: police

article

Chicago police are warning South Shore residents of a string of recent armed carjackings and robberies in the South Side neighborhood.

In three of the five incidents, the up to three people approached the victim and threatened them with a gun before taking their property, Chicago police said. In the other two, the group threatened someone as they got out of their parked vehicle and took off with their property, including the vehicle.

The robberies and carjackings happened:

About 3:20 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 6900 block of South Jeffery Boulevard;

About 2:45 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 2700 block of East 68th Street;

About 10:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue;

About 5:30 a.m. Nov. 10 in the 6900 block of South Clyde Avenue; and

About 6:10 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 6800 block of South Euclid Avenue.

Police said the suspects were men in their early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.