Armed robberies reported in Albany Park

Police are warning residents of three armed robberies reported in recent weeks in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

In each case, the suspects displayed a handgun before demanding property, Chicago police said.

A robbery occurred at 6 p.m. April 11 in the 4400 block of North Pulaski Road, police said. Another happened at 5:50 p.m. April 14 in the 3600 block of West Wilson Avenue.

The third robbery occurred at 12:54 a.m. April 16 in the 2900 block of West Cullom Avenue, police said.

One of the suspects was described as 12 to 15-year-old boy standing 5 feet to 5-foot-4 and weighing between 110 and 130 pounds, police said. The other was described as a male between 17 and 21 years old standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.