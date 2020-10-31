Armed robberies reported in Albany Park, Irving Park

Chicago police are warning of four armed robberies reported in October in Albany Park and Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

The robberies happened:

About 5 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 4300 block of West Montrose Avenue;

About 5:45 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 4400 block of North Elston Avenue;

About 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 4900 block of North Harding Avenue; and

About 8:55 p.m. Oct. 27 in the 4300 block of North Pulaski Road.

In the incidents on Elston Avenue and Pulaski Road, three men and a woman entered the business and punched the victim, hit them with a metal object and cut them with a knife before stealing their property, police said.

In the incidents on Montrose Avenue and Harding Avenue, the same group pulled out a gun, a baseball bat and a metal object before stealing the victim’s property, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.