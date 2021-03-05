Armed robberies reported in Englewood: police

Police are warning residents on the South Side of a pair of armed robberies reported recently in Englewood.

In each case, the victims were waiting to pick someone up in a vehicle when the robbers jumped in, pulled out guns and took property from them, Chicago police said.

Both robberies happened in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said. The most recent took place Monday at 8:45 p.m. and the other happened at 10:05 p.m. Feb. 19.

The suspects are males, 17 to 20 years old, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-9 and 140-150 pounds. They were wearing green hunter ski masks and bright green underwear.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.