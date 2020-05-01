Armed suspects sought in Wheaton gas station robbery: police

article

Wheaton police are searching for three suspects who robbed a gas station Wednesday in the western suburb.

The trio entered a Bucky’s convenience store, 1000 E. Roosevelt Rd., about 1:25 a.m. and held two customers and one employee at gunpoint, Wheaton police said in a statement.

They left after stealing cash and cigarettes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wheaton police Lieutenant Bill Cooley at 630-260-2077 or detective Tim Green at 630-260-4863.

A reward up to $1,000 is being offered by the DuPage County Crime Stoppers, who can be reached at 1-800-222-TIPS.