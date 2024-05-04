Armed thieves on the run after robbing popular West Side bar, video shows

Neighbors and business owners in the West Town neighborhood are on alert after a violent robbery at a popular bar.

Irish Nobleman Pub, located at 1367 W Erie Street, has served the community for nearly a century.

Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the bar was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by three suspects and the incident was captured on surveillance video.

"I saw them come in the door and I meant to tell them, 'Hey we're closed,' and they pointed a gun right at me," said bar owner Declan Morgan.

The three suspects were caught on camera coming into the business. Once inside, patrons were seen surrendering with their hands raised as they were held at gunpoint.

"They were just cursing and telling us all, ‘everyone put their hands up!’ and I grabbed a waitress and went out the back door and they shouted, ‘Go get him!’" Morgan said.

The thieves reportedly got away with customers' purses, cellphones, wallets and nearly $250 in cash from the register.

Morgan said he was shot at three times – the bullets struck his Ford truck and Jeep Rubicon.

"I was more worried about my staff and the customers and then after it's when it kind of hits you. I'm like, ‘Geeze I could’ve been dead here.' My wife would've been here to raise a newborn on her own," he said.

The thieves were in and out in under three minutes, leaving customers shaken. No injuries were reported.

Morgan now plans to hire armed security and the business will no longer accept cash.

"We had a car run into our building in March. We had the building shot up across the street where we live in January. It's the Wild West out here, so now, my wife is basically saying we need to move," Morgan said.

RELATED: Violent crime spurs immediate changes at popular Chicago bar

Longtime patrons said they will continue to support the pub in the meantime.

Chicago police are still looking for the suspects.