Armored truck guard shot during robbery attempt in Chicago

An armored truck security guard was shot Tuesday afternoon during an attempted robbery in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Officers responded about 3 p.m. when the robbery of a Loomis armored vehicle was reported in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 38-year-old guard had just exited a business and was approaching the armored truck when someone began shooting at him from a light-colored vehicle, police said.

The guard was struck in his bulletproof vest and transported in the truck by his partner to Roseland Hospital where he was listed in good condition, according to officials.

The suspects fled the scene without any money from the truck, police said.

No one is in custody and Chicago police detectives are investigating.