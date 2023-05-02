Duo robs armored truck outside Chicago area Jewel-Osco

Two people stole cash from an armored truck Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Jewel-Osco in south suburban Homewood.

Officers responded about 9:31 a.m. to the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco at 3153 183rd St. in Homewood, police said in a statement.

When they arrived, officers learned that two male suspects approached the security guard and struck him with a firearm while demanding money.

(Google)

The suspects stole an unknown amount of currency before they fled westbound in a vehicle, police said.

The armored truck employee was treated for a minor injury, according to police.

The Homewood Police Department is working with the FBI on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homewood Police Department at 708-206-3420.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.