Army veteran turned truck driver saves choking woman's life near Bolingbrook

A local army veteran sprung into action to save a woman's life this past weekend.

On Saturday, a cement truck driver for Ozinga — a former Army infantry soldier — put his life-saving skills to use when something very unexpected happened during his shift.

"An SUV turns in front of the barrels and that's when the woman gets out," said Ready Mix Driver Jeff Hanus. "She waves me over, and I knew something was wrong."

The woman was choking and had two toddlers in her back seat. It happened at an Ozinga job site near Bolingbrook at I-55 and Route 53.

"I immediately jumped out of the truck, and then she raised her hands like this as the international signal of choking," said Hanus.

He knew it was time for the Heimlich.

"I gave one good pull and that didn't work, so my understanding of the Heimlich Maneuver, you've really got to yank the hell out of somebody," he said.

Hanus said he made a second, stronger effort, which did the trick and dislodged whatever was stuck in the woman's throat.

"I didn't think at all when she waved to me," he said. "I just grabbed my hard hat and ran out, because my heart and gut took over."

The Hazel Crest native was on active duty in the Army infantry from 1987 to 1988. One reason he wanted to serve: he's always been good under stressful conditions.

"Our purpose is to make a positive impact on individuals, their families and their communities and this is probably the biggest testament to that," said Kristi Munno, communications manager for Ozinga.

"There's a Native American saying: it is not the path that we walk, it is how many lives we touch along the way," said Hanus.

Hanus said the woman thanked him and drove away before he could get her name. The entire incident was caught on his truck's dashboard camera.

He said the driver and the two toddlers in the back seat were fine.