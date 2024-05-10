Woman, 27, found shot to death in Lawndale home

A woman was found shot to death Thursday afternoon in a Lawndale residence on Chicago's West Side.

Police officers conducted a well-being check around 3 p.m. and found a 27-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in a kitchen in the 1400 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to CPD.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released her identity.

There is no one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

No further information was provided.