Chicago man charged in deadly shooting of 2 people, sheriff says

The Brief A Chicago man was arrested and charged with the deadly shooting of two people in Ford Heights last summer. Detrion Anderson was arrested on New Year's Day by Chicago police and turned over to sheriff's investigators. Two people were killed in the July 5 shooting and another person was injured.



A Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of two people in suburban Ford Heights last summer.

Detrion Anderson, 31, was charged with murder after his arrest on New Year’s Day, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Early in the morning of July 5, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1400 block of Regent Lane for a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

Officers found Michael Agee, 30, and Raqwan Dixon, 31, both with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to Franciscan St. Margaret Health in Dyer, Indiana, where they died.

A third shooting victim was also found, but the 31-year-old declined medical treatment and got his own ride to a hospital.

Investigators determined that Anderson was the alleged shooter, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 26. He was arrested by Chicago police on Jan. 1. He was turned over to sheriff’s detectives and the murder charge against him was approved by Cook County prosecutors.

Anderson was being held in Cook County Jail pending an initial court appearance.