Arrest made in connection with home burglary, fatal shooting on city's South Side: police

By Cody King
Published  May 30, 2024 8:02pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - An arrest has been made in a home burglary turned fatal shooting on Chicago's South Side. 

The suspect, an 18-year-old male who hasn't been named, is charged with one felony count of burglary and one felony count of Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Chicago police. 

Police arrested the man on May 28 after being identified as a suspect in a home burglary that occurred April 28, 2022. He was a juvenile when the crime happened. 

The man allegedly burglarized a home in the 1600 block of E. 67th Street and fatally shot a 31-year-old man, according to CPD. 

A detention hearing for the juvenile has been set for May 29. 