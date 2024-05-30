Arrest made in connection with home burglary, fatal shooting on city's South Side: police

An arrest has been made in a home burglary turned fatal shooting on Chicago's South Side.

The suspect, an 18-year-old male who hasn't been named, is charged with one felony count of burglary and one felony count of Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Chicago police.

Police arrested the man on May 28 after being identified as a suspect in a home burglary that occurred April 28, 2022. He was a juvenile when the crime happened.

The man allegedly burglarized a home in the 1600 block of E. 67th Street and fatally shot a 31-year-old man, according to CPD.

A detention hearing for the juvenile has been set for May 29.