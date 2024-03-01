Arrest made in fatal overdose: Antioch man charged for selling fentanyl-laced pills to teen victim

article

A 17-year-old died from an overdose last year and Antioch police have arrested the person who allegedly sold him the drugs.

Jack Foley, 20, was arrested Feb. 28. He's charged with one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony and a count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony.

The teen was found unresponsive around 5 a.m., Feb. 11, at a home in the 400 block of IL Route 173. He was later pronounced deceased.

Following an investigation by the Lake County State's Attorney's Office, they determined the teen died from "a lethal dose of fentanyl through the consumption of Perc 30 pills."

Foley was identified as an acquaintance of the teen who sold him the counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl, Antioch police say.

An arrest warrant was issued for Foley on Feb. 22 and he was taken into custody on Feb. 28.

"A 17-year-old lost his life, while another young man will have to live with the consequences of his decision to engage in the distribution of these dangerous substances into our communities, which has devastating impacts not only within our community but in all communities across the nation," said Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow. "I encourage parents, teachers, and students to spend time talking about these dangers. Our police department offers resources to anyone who needs them, please take advantage of this help. Whether someone is taking these pills for a cheap high, or selling them for a few bucks, the effects last a lifetime for everyone involved. I would like to personally thank the dedication of the Antioch Police detectives, who lived up to our mission to keep Antioch safe by holding those who do our community harm, accountable for their actions. I’d also like to thank the members of the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office who were able to assist with bringing a resolution to this investigation."