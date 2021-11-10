Arrest warrant issued for teen accused of fatally shooting Zion mother who was reading Bible to daughter

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old accused of firing shots that killed a woman who was reading the bible to her daughter in her Zion home last month.

Zechariah C. Miles of Zion is being charged as an adult.

On Oct. 17 at about 9 p.m., police were dispatched to to a residence in the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Melanie Yates was in her home that night reading the Bible to her youngest daughter when a stray bullet traveled into the house.

The married 23-year-old mom of two died at the hospital the next day from her injuries.

Yates wasn’t the intended target, police said.

According to police, Myles allegedly exited his home and began recklessly shooting a rifle at another individual. Yates was struck by a stray round.

On Oct. 21, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Myles for first-degree murder.

A judge set bond on the warrant at $3 million.

Detectives said they have been actively attempting to apprehend Myles since the issuance of the warrant, however, it is believed he is avoiding apprehension.

Myles is described as 5'5" and 135 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say if you see Myles, do not attempt to apprehend him, call 911.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call Zion Police Detectives at 847-872-8000, or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 / http://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/