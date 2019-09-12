Arrest warrant issued in second Dolton shooting involving women

Dolton police have issued a second arrest warrant after a trio of homicides involving women in the south suburb.

The new warrant was issued in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angelneka Smith, who was struck by a stray bullet during an argument Sunday at a private club at 144th Place and South King Drive, Dolton Police Chief Ernest Mobley said Thursday in a news conference.

Mobley also said that charges were pending in the murder of 40-year-old Marshia Bowman. An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 5600 block of South Aberdeen in Chicago.

Police issued an arrest warrant in that case about a week ago. Bowman was struck by gunfire on Aug. 21 while driving her four kids near Sibley and Chicago roads, police said. The suspected shooter, who is not being identified because he hasn’t been formally charged, faces a single count of first-degree murder, Mobley said.

he third attack left 16-year-old Akeira Boston dead Aug. 27 outside the Moonlight Food Deli & Liquor Store at 1203 E. 142nd St, according to authorities. No arrests have been made.

Mobley said that none of the attacks were connected.