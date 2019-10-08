Arrest warrants issued in Joshua Brown murder; police say it was drug deal gone bad

article

Dallas police have issued two arrest warrants for the murder of Joshua Brown in what police say was a drug deal gone bad.

Brown, who was a featured witness in the Amber Guyger murder trial, was shot to death at the Atera apartments on Cedar Springs Road on Friday night. The 28-year-old was previously Botham Jean's neighbor at a different apartment complex. He testified about what he heard the night of Jean's murder.

Dallas police are searching for Thaddeus Green, 22, and Michael Mitchell, 32. A third suspect, Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, is in custody and gave police his version of events from the night.

Jacquerious said all three of the men travelled from Alexandria, Lousiana to buy drugs from Brown on Friday.

When the three arrived, a "physical altercation" happened between Green and Brown, according to Jacquerious. That culminated in Brown shooting Jacquerious once in the chest. Then, Brown was shot twice by Green in the lower body.

Green took the gun and Brown's backpack, police said, and fled the scene as Michael drove away.

Jacquerious remains hospitalized and is in police custody. Dallas police detectives are in Louisiana searching for the other two suspects.

Police searched Brown's apartment and found 12 lbs. of marijuana, 149 grams of THC cartridges and $4,157 in cash.

Dallas police chastised local leaders who inflamed people about potential connections between Brown's death and his testimony in the Guyger trial.

"The rumors shared by community leaders that Mr. Brown’s death was related to the Amber Guyger trial and that DPD was responsible are false. We encourage those leaders to be mindful because their words may jeapordize the integrity of the city of Dallas and DPD," the department said.

