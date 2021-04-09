Arsonist wanted in 4 Hegewisch fires, police say

A person is wanted by police for starting four fires in Hegewisch on the Far South Side in April.

The person has started fires at garbage cans and garages, according to a community alert from Chicago police, which didn’t provide a description of the suspect.

On Monday, a fire in the 13500 block of South Buffalo Avenue left a garage completely burned, a car still parked inside. In the same alley, across from the charred garage, heat from the fire melted siding on three more garages.

On Saturday, a garbage bin fire spread to several garages in the 13300 block of South Buffalo Avenue. The fire engulfed a wooden fence and caused some damage to the garage next to it.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police said the fires happened:

Advertisement

about 11:30 p.m. April 3 in the 13300 block of South Avenue N;

about 11:40 p.m. April 3 in the 13300 block of South Buffalo;

about 12:30 a.m. April 4 in the 13400 block of South Balimore; and

about 12:10 a.m. April 5 in the 13500 block of South Buffalo.

Police asked anyone with tips to call the Bureau of Detectives Arson Section at (312) 746-7618.