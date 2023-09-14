Art on the Mart returns to illuminate Chicago's Merchandise Mart

Art on the Mart will be back on display starting Thursday night.

This year will feature projections by Dr. Yiyun Kang and Charles Atlas on the Merchandise Mart from mid-September through mid-November.

The free shows have accompanying audio and run nightly.

"We're going to continue to work with top international artists, and we also want to continue to do what we've done all along is tap into the rich cultural arts and culture sector of Chicago and amplify local talent. So in fact, our season that will launch in November, our late fall season, is going to feature a special partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago," said Cynthia Noble, Art on the Mart executive director.

To get the best vantage point, organizers say hit the Chicago Riverwalk on Wacker Drive between Wells and Franklin.

This is the fifth year for the program.