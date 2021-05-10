As blaze burns, firefighters rescue man hanging from window in West Pullman

A man was rescued by firefighters Monday afternoon as he hung from the window of a burning two-flat in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The "relatively small fire" started in the rear of a home about 1:20 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Crews entered the home and pulled the dangling man back inside the second-floor window, he said. The man was removed from the home and was underwent evaluation.

Around six people were displaced from the home, he said. There were no other injuries.

The fire was extinguished but its cause was not yet determined, Langford said.