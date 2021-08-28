At least 1 killed, 9 wounded — including 4 teens — in shootings in Chicago Friday

At least one person was killed and nine others — including four teens — wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

A man was fatally shot Englewood on the South Side.

About 11:55 p.m., a 27-year-old was driving in the 900 block of West 59th Street when a black sedan pulled alongside him and someone inside fired shots, striking him throughout the body, Chicago police said.

His car crashed into two unoccupied vehicles and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified yet.

A 15-year-old was among two shot and wounded in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The two males, 15 and 19, were discovered in a vehicle with gunshot wounds about 10:05 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Adams Street, Chicago police said.

The 15-year-old was shot in the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

About 10 minutes later, a 14-year-old was shot and critically wounded in West Garfield Park, police said.

About 10:15 p.m., the teen was outside on a porch with a group of people in the 4100 block of West West End when he was shot in the neck, police said. It was unknown if he was the intended target, police said.

He was taken to Stroger where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Two teens were shot and wounded in Chatham on the South Side.

About 11:55 p.m., a male and a female, both 16, were walking in the 8700 block of South Holland Road when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The male was shot in the chin and the female grazed in the leg, police said.

Both were dropped off by a passerby at Little Company of Mary Hospital where they were listed in good condition, police said.

The male was transferred to Stroger, police said.

At least four others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

Advertisement

At least eight people were wounded, including two teens, in shootings in Chicago Thursday.