Group of suspects sought in CTA Red Line robbery at Roosevelt stop

A search is underway for a group of suspects accused in a robbery on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train last month.

The incident occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 25 at the Roosevelt stop on the Red Line at 1167 S. State Street.

The suspects, described as a group of men between 18–25 years of age, "battered the victim" and stole property "by the use of force," according to detectives.

Anyone with more information on the suspects is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit at 312-745-4447.