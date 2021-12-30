At least 75 Chicago police officers shot or shot at this year, over 12,000 guns recovered

At least 75 Chicago police officers were shot or shot at this year.

This includes an incident involving two officers on Christmas Eve.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown held his year-end press conference Thursday, thanking officers for their continued dedication.

He also spoke on crime numbers.

This year, officers have recovered more than 12,000 guns, including 701 assault weapons and 455 ghost guns.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"Each gun recovered by Chicago police officers, is a potential deadly force encounter and a potential life saved," said Supt. Brown.

The superintendent says the department has made great strides in solving homicides, with a clearance rate of nearly 50 percent for this year.

Advertisement

He says next year, one focus will be hiring detectives to further push that number along.