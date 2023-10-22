At least a dozen pro-Palestinian demonstrators sprayed with pepper spray in Skokie, organizers say
SKOKIE, Ill. - At least 15 pro-Palestinian demonstrators were sprayed with "military-grade" pepper spray in Skokie Sunday night.
Before the incident, officials said two demonstrations took place in the 3400 block of West Touhy Avenue.
The Chicago-based Midwest Regional Office of the Simon Wiesenthal Center led a Solidarity with Israel event that began at 5 p.m.
In the same time, pro-Palestinian demonstrators were in the same area protesting organizations that support Israel, according to a press release from the USPCN.
According to a spokesperson for the USPCN Chicago chapter, as the group was dispersing the area, a man sprayed at least 15 people with pepper spray, including a police officer.
The man was taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.