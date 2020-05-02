At least one person killed in crash on I-80 near Hazel Crest

At least one person was killed in a rollover crash Saturday on Interstate 80 near south suburban Hazel Crest, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

About 1:30 p.m. a vehicle was driving east on I-80 near Torrence Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a lightpole before flipping over and catching fire, state police said.

The number of passengers in the vehicle and their conditions were not immediately known, police said.

All lanes and exit ramps were reopened about 5:15 p.m.