ATF and Chicago police looking for man wanted for arson in West Garfield Park

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive as well as Chicago police are seeking a man wanted for arson in May in West Garfield Park.

The arson happened about 5:15 p.m. May 31 in the 4700 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said.

The man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirts and pants, and a backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-745-6233.