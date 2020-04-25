ATMs damaged at 2 NW Side banks: police

Two ATMs were damaged less than an hour apart early Saturday morning at bank drive-thrus in Galewood and Montclare on the Northwest Side.

Three male suspects entered the drive-thru of a bank in a moving truck about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of West North Avenue, Chicago police said. They used a chain to pry open an ATM, but it’s unknown if any money was stolen.

A Bank of America branch is located in that block at 7126 W. North.

A similar break-in occurred at 1:55 a.m. in another bank drive-thru in the 7100 block of West Grand Avenue, police said. Three suspects again used a chain attached to a moving truck to pry the ATM open, but it was not immediately clear whether any cash was taken.

A Chase Bank branch is located at 7180 W. Grand.

Area North detectives are still trying to determine whether the same suspects and truck were involved in both cases, police said. No one is in custody.