Attacker with crowbar hits teen girl at Chatham bus stop

A 17-year-old girl was attacked by someone with a crowbar Monday as she waited at a Chatham bus stop.

Another female exited a car and struck the teen in the head multiple times with the crowbar, Chicago police said in a statement.

The attack happened about 10:25 a.m. in the 8100 block of South King Drive, police said.

The attacker jumped back in the car and drove south.

Paramedics took the teen to Comer Children’s Hospital for head soreness, police said. She was in good condition.

On Jan. 11, a 21-year-old woman was hit with a crowbar during an attempted carjacking in Brighton Park.

The would-be carjacker — described as a female between 16 and 22 — hit her in the head as she entered her parked car at in the 2400 block of West 42nd Street.

She fought her way into her Toyota Camry and locked the door, police said. The suspect smashed the driver’s side mirror and then ran away.

Police didn’t say if the attacks were connected.