Attempted robbery reported near University of Chicago

Three people attempted to rob a person Friday night near the University of Chicago campus on the South Side.

The person, who is not affiliated with the University, was walking about 7:15 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Ingleside Avenue when three people approached them and demanded their property, University of Chicago police said in a statement.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One of the suspects grabbed their coat and demanded their money, police said.

When the person yelled, the suspects left the scene on foot, police said.

The person was not injured.

