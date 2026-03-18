Attempted robbery victim shoots, kills teen suspect: police

The Brief A 16-year-old was shot and killed after allegedly attempting to rob a 27-year-old man in West Pullman on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the teen pulled a gun, but the 27-year-old responded by shooting him in the chest. The teen later died at the hospital, two guns were recovered, and detectives are investigating while the 27-year-old is being questioned.



A 16-year-old attempted to rob a 27-year-old but was shot and killed in West Pullman on Wednesday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 3:36 p.m., a 27-year-old man was approached by a 16-year-old boy in the 11700 block of S. Normal. The teen allegedly pulled out a gun and attempted to take the 27-year-old's belongings, police said.

But the 27-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the suspect in the chest.

The teen was transported to Christ Hospital where he later died.

According to police, two handguns were recovered from the scene. Area Detectives are investigating the incident and the 27-year-old was transported for questioning.