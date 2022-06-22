Auburn Park Metra station on Chicago's South Side breaks ground again

A Metra project on Chicago’s South Side that has been in the works for more than a decade broke ground for the second time Wednesday.

The new Auburn Park Metra station will be located on the Rock Island line at the corner of 79th Street and Lowe Avenue.

The first groundbreaking happened in 2019, but construction never took place. The project is expected to cost around $30 million.

The wheelchair accessible station will feature a landscaped plaza, a living green wall and space for vendors.

Governor JB Pritzker spoke about the importance of investing in the project.

"The station promises to improve access to transportation and jobs throughout the region, support economic development and opportunities in the neighborhood, and contribute to the overall health of the community," Pritzker said.

Construction on the new station is expected to take about two-and-a-half years.

Road improvements are also planned for the surrounding area to make access to the station easier.