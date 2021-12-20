Audit of Calumet City finances demands FBI's attention, mayor says

The mayor of south suburban Calumet City said an audit of the city's finances has uncovered serious problems that demand the attention of the FBI.

Thaddeus Jones held a news conference Monday morning to release the results of a forensic audit he ordered when he became mayor last May.

Jones said the report shows serious problems with the city clerk's office, public works and purchasing.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Among the findings, more than $1 million in traffic tickets have gone uncollected.

The mayor said there is missing cash that was collected by the city clerk.

"The clerk failed to account for $22,000 in cash in her vault [in] 2020, 2021, and then as the auditor will explain there are other years that the clerk collected the cash, but failed to deposit that money into the city account," Jones said.

He said the audit also found city employees selling scrap for extra cash. Jones said he's insulted by the report and its findings.

The mayor and the City Clerk Nyota Figgs have been feuding in recent months.

Advertisement

A response for comment from Figg's office has not yet been returned.